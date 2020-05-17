So what is Zuma up to with this Zoom thing? Here's what I would have said if I wasn't muzzled by a mask

One of the upsides of the social distancing rules that we now have to abide by in public places is not having someone suddenly breathing down your neck in a queue at a supermarket as they try to peep over your shoulder to read the front-page headline of a newspaper in your trolley.



But one has to admit that the wearing the mask part - although crucial in curbing the spread of Covid-19 - can have its challenges. I, for one, have been finding it hard to climb up the devilish Munro Drive during my morning jog with a piece of cloth suffocating me...