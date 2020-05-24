Covid-19 pandemic: bleak future for Shakespeare's Globe, Broadway
24 May 2020 - 00:00
Even the Bard isn’t immune from Covid-19. Shakespeare’s Globe in London — a replica of the original theatre opened in 1997 — recently warned the British parliament that it faces closure or bankruptcy unless it gets at least £5m (R107m). But its problems aren’t a quick fix, and that’s also the case with New York’s Broadway.
The Globe pulls in about 95% of its income from tickets and activities such as tours and workshops, which dried up after Covid-19 closed stage doors in mid-March. It also hasn’t been able to take advantage of Arts Council England’s emergency response fund. And its unrestricted reserves only covered six weeks of expenses, as of its 2018 financial statements...
