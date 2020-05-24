Q&A with acting Health DG Dr Anban Pillay on keeping WC 'hot spots' under strict lockdown

As SA moves to levels 3 and 2, "hot spots" in the Western Cape must remain under strict lockdown, says national health department acting director-general Dr Anban Pillay, Chris Barron asked him...

What will this achieve?



The purpose of all our interventions is to reduce the rate of transmission of the virus...