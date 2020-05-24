The day I became a number in a pandemic

Having Covid-19 is no joke, and it should not carry a stigma

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced 304 new Covid-19 infections on May 1. That day, the daily announcement became real to me: I went from trying to make sense of the numbers to becoming an actual statistic of the pandemic.



A few days before, I had been made aware that I had had contact with a person who had the coronavirus. I immediately sought to have myself tested, but a local doctor turned me away, insisting that I wait for the department of health to conduct the test...