What will funerals look like post-Covid-19?

Before the pandemic sobered us up, some folks went to crazy lengths to make their funerals truly memorable

When one of my wife’s great aunts passed away three weeks ago it was the first time since the advent of Covid-19 that I was directly exposed to raw emotions about people being denied the opportunity to bury a loved one.



My wife spoke as if it was her fault that we couldn’t attend the funeral in the Eastern Cape. Endless tears and mutterings...