Fury and fire as racism rages in the US and SA

The US erupted into chaos this week after white police were filmed abusing an unarmed black suspect who later died. Everyone anywhere who has everallowed even a small instance of racism to go unchecked is as responsible for George Floyd’s death as the officer who knelt on his neck

On the surface, there seems to be no connection between the fiery conflagration in the US and the usual round of race rows going on in SA. But there is a direct line between what is happening over there and what happens all the time back here, and it involves the spectators rather than the participants.



For anyone who might have avoided the news cycle, here's what has been happening in the US this week:..