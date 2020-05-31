Opinion
Smokers' behaviour in lockdown reveals power of their addiction
'No Tobacco Day' a fitting time to assess industry's potential harm
31 May 2020 - 00:00
Each year, on May 31, the World Health Organisation and its partners celebrate World No Tobacco Day.
The event serves to highlight the health risks of tobacco and nicotine use, and to encourage governments to implement effective tobacco control policies...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.