Did Collins Khosa slip in the shower too?

Apartheid policing’s notorious excuse for the excessive force that led to deaths in detention is in effect being rolled out today

“I can’t breathe.”



These are some of the last recorded words of a 46-year-old African-American man, George Floyd, of Minneapolis in the US, as a police officer pinned him to the hard road by placing his knee and full body weight on Floyd’s neck...