Ideas like Malema's will come to dominate if we don't take serious action on making the economy more inclusive

It ought not to have surprised anyone that Ekurhuleni mayor and ANC chair in the region Mzwandile Masina backs EFF leader Julius Malema on the nationalisation of "the commanding heights" of the economy.



What was puzzling, though, was the speed with which he seemed to backtrack after initially sounding like he also supports Malema's call for the "white economy to collapse"...