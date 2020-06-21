It's a day to celebrate good dads, and remember good ones who are gone

Father's Day, like Halloween and Juneteenth, is a tradition made popular in the US, whence it spread to the rest of the world. In Greenwood cemetery in Spokane, Washington, is a gravestone with this inscription: "Sonora Smart Dodd, Founder of Father's Day, 1882-1978."



Sonora's father was William Smart, a veteran of the American Civil War who single-daddedly raised Sonora and her five brothers after their mother died in childbirth...