It's a day to celebrate good dads, and remember good ones who are gone
21 June 2020 - 00:00
Father's Day, like Halloween and Juneteenth, is a tradition made popular in the US, whence it spread to the rest of the world. In Greenwood cemetery in Spokane, Washington, is a gravestone with this inscription: "Sonora Smart Dodd, Founder of Father's Day, 1882-1978."
Sonora's father was William Smart, a veteran of the American Civil War who single-daddedly raised Sonora and her five brothers after their mother died in childbirth...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.