Obituary
Samuel Pholoto: A class warrior who lived to see freedom in his lifetime
The trade unionist and activist belonged to a selfless class that invested in posterity rather than in personal fortune, and his cross-generational perspective made him a potent asset for the liberation movement
21 June 2020 - 00:00
After decades of sustained activism against apartheid tyranny, Marutane Samuel Pholoto lived to see what he thought he would never see — he witnessed the apartheid monstrosity being driven into a state of terminal decline. He saw and experienced freedom in his lifetime.
Oftentimes he would remind us that many of his comrades were not as lucky. He would, however, insist that we saw freedom in our lifetime because those that lived dared lift their arms...
