Obituary
John Bredenkamp: Sanctions buster and arms dealer
A key player in SA's arms scandal, he often sold weapons to both sides of a conflict at the same time
28 June 2020 - 00:00
John Bredenkamp, who has died in Harare at the age of 79, was a notorious South African-born sanctions buster, arms dealer and key player in SA's arms deal scandal.
He supplied the weapons that kept wars going in Africa and the Middle East, everything from landmines to rocket launchers, anti-aircraft guns, helicopters and fighter jets, often to both sides of a conflict at the same time...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.