John Bredenkamp: Sanctions buster and arms dealer

A key player in SA's arms scandal, he often sold weapons to both sides of a conflict at the same time

John Bredenkamp, who has died in Harare at the age of 79, was a notorious South African-born sanctions buster, arms dealer and key player in SA's arms deal scandal.



He supplied the weapons that kept wars going in Africa and the Middle East, everything from landmines to rocket launchers, anti-aircraft guns, helicopters and fighter jets, often to both sides of a conflict at the same time...