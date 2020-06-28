Opinion & Analysis

Obituary

John Bredenkamp: Sanctions buster and arms dealer

A key player in SA's arms scandal, he often sold weapons to both sides of a conflict at the same time

28 June 2020 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

John Bredenkamp, who has died in Harare at the age of 79, was a notorious South African-born sanctions buster, arms dealer and key player in SA's arms deal scandal.

He supplied the weapons that kept wars going in Africa and the Middle East, everything from landmines to rocket launchers, anti-aircraft guns, helicopters and fighter jets, often to both sides of a conflict at the same time...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize: My fear is some citizens may realise the severity of Covid-19 far ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CARTOON | Batohi turning up the heat on EFF leaders in VBS Bank saga Opinion & Analysis
  3. XOLELA MANGCU | How many Mayosis must be martyred before UCT deals with its ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Adriano Mazzotti says he had 'no relationship' with Dlamini-Zuma but is good ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report