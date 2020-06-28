Opinion & Analysis

Literary awards and the publishing industry must reflect our racial diversity

28 June 2020 - 00:00 By FRED KHUMALO

When Media24 released its now legendary all-white list of award winners in its annual literary contest, judged this year by a panel that did not include one black African or Indian judge, I was one of the first writers to wonder if this country had not turned into Orania, where people of colour do not exist.

Before we go on, let us be clear: I was not in the running for any of the awards. My objection was not based on the colour of the winners, but the constitution of the panel, which raised eyebrows. There was not a single black African judge...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize: My fear is some citizens may realise the severity of Covid-19 far ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CARTOON | Batohi turning up the heat on EFF leaders in VBS Bank saga Opinion & Analysis
  3. XOLELA MANGCU | How many Mayosis must be martyred before UCT deals with its ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Adriano Mazzotti says he had 'no relationship' with Dlamini-Zuma but is good ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report