Literary awards and the publishing industry must reflect our racial diversity

When Media24 released its now legendary all-white list of award winners in its annual literary contest, judged this year by a panel that did not include one black African or Indian judge, I was one of the first writers to wonder if this country had not turned into Orania, where people of colour do not exist.



Before we go on, let us be clear: I was not in the running for any of the awards. My objection was not based on the colour of the winners, but the constitution of the panel, which raised eyebrows. There was not a single black African judge...