Dr Glenda Gray gets candid on lockdown controversy

Named by Time magazine and Forbes Africa as one of the most influential people in the world, award-winning SA doctor Glenda Gray tells Claire Keeton of the darkness of her distress when she was attacked for her comments on the lockdown

For the first time, Glenda Gray, Wits professor of paediatrics, South African Medical Research Council (MRC) president and member of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, has revealed why she could not, on principle, apologise for questioning the government’s handling of the lockdown even at the risk of being suspended.



After a brutal week in May, during which she was attacked from all sides, a board member advised her to apologise in writing to make the backlash “go away”. “If I say ‘I’m sorry’ and I’m silenced, then what about the nurse or the doctor who then becomes too scared to speak out if they see what happens to me? If I have this huge voice and I’m silenced, then what about everyone who comes after me?” Gray thought on her darkest weekend...