Our road diverges up ahead and Cyril must choose
05 July 2020 - 00:00
Prepare, I'm afraid, for the mother of all fights while the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through our country and as it becomes clear that the battle to save our economy is edging towards some kind of climax, the outcome of which cannot be easily foretold.
There is so much political fog around the epidemic. Last week health minister Zweli Mkhize called aspects of the DA-controlled Western Cape's fight against Covid-19 "sub-optimal"...
