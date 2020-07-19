Problem with alcohol lies on both sides of the bar counter

Without getting into the merits of the alcohol industry's request for a tax deferment until it is allowed to trade again, the government's handling of the latest alcohol ban has been shambolic. At the same time, the industry must acknowledge the societal damage wrought by abuse of its products, which has led to a hardening of attitudes in the government and society at large.



Last Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: "There is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and ICU units, due to motor-vehicle accidents, violence and related trauma."..