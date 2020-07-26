Q&A with Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on school closures

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that schools will close again. Chris Barron asked Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi ...

Did you support the decision?



It's not a question of supporting, it's a question of balancing. You have to manage the virus but at the same time ensure that learners are at school. I think the president balanced it very well...