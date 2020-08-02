OPINION

As the SACP nears its centenary the fight goes on — now against austerity and corruption

On Thursday the South African Communist Party (SACP) marked its 99th anniversary. In July 1921 a handful of delegates assembled in Cape Town to launch the Communist Party of SA (CPSA), as it was then known.



There are uncanny echoes of those early beginnings in our present.Ninety-nine years ago the world was stumbling out of the “Spanish” flu pandemic that infected 500 million, with some 40-million deaths. In SA nearly three million contracted it and 140,000 died...