Competition

WIN R500 | This famed museum is now once again a mosque - but where in the world is it?

The decision to turn one of Turkey's top tourist attractions back into a place of worship has sparked controversy. Name the mosque and you could win a cash prize

Last week this 1,500-year-old building in Istanbul, Turkey, held Friday prayers for the first time in 84 years after the controversial decision to turn it from a museum back into a mosque.



The change — 15 years of court cases in the making — has been hugely divisive, with critics calling it a populist political move that alienates non-Muslims, and will no doubt have a negative impact on visitors' ability to admire the treasures within...