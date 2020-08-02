Competition
WIN R500 | This famed museum is now once again a mosque - but where in the world is it?
The decision to turn one of Turkey's top tourist attractions back into a place of worship has sparked controversy. Name the mosque and you could win a cash prize
02 August 2020 - 00:01
Last week this 1,500-year-old building in Istanbul, Turkey, held Friday prayers for the first time in 84 years after the controversial decision to turn it from a museum back into a mosque.
The change — 15 years of court cases in the making — has been hugely divisive, with critics calling it a populist political move that alienates non-Muslims, and will no doubt have a negative impact on visitors' ability to admire the treasures within...
