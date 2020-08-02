Bye bye bra? Times are changing as lingerie liberation trends in lockdown
As housebound women hang up their undergarments in the wake of the pandemic, we look back at the controversial history of the bra
02 August 2020 - 00:10
It is with heavy hearts and full chests bearing no support that we announce that the bra has passed on. For centuries our beloved bra kept abreast of women's needs but now it sits in a drawer, buried beneath lingerie bottoms and premature purchases for parties no-one can legally attend.
As we all adjust, the fashion world mourns the greatest contribution to the fiery feminist bonfires of the swinging '60s and looks back at the life and often oppressive times of fashion's most contentious garment...
