It's not only at home that the corruption crisis is undermining the ANC

Nothing could have better demonstrated how much moral high ground SA has lost over the years than the blistering attack launched by Zanu-PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa on ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule this week.



In an interview with a local television station, Magashule had taken an uncharacteristic stance on Zimbabwe, criticising President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government for its "brutality" against protesters and for its handling of the country's ailing economy. He went as far as using the words "Zimbabwean lives matter", which was seen by Chinamasa and Zanu-PF as an endorsement of an opposition protest campaign that Mnangagwa insists is sponsored by "American thugs"...