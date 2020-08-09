Opinion
Nobody wins when we gamify our faces and bodies
Tech's ability to change our looks with a couple of clicks is enslaving us to beauty standards, while we willingly become cartoon versions of ourselves
09 August 2020 - 00:02
My grandmother could tell a very salacious bedtime story. One in particular was a real winner. Apparently at some distant point in the past in a town that shall remain nameless, a gentleman with a very singular approach to commerce decided to wander the streets and sell his wares.
His USP (unique selling proposition for those not versed in this stuff of commerce) was a tin of gold paint - and his route to market? Application of this golden paint to the bums of willing ladies. After the painting would come the drying. Preferably in a passing breeze - perhaps from an open window - above street level - so that everyone could have a good view of this new and wondrous trend...
