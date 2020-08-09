Mampara of the week: Nomvula Mokonyane
09 August 2020 - 00:00
'Boesmans' OK for Bosasa madam
When the mayor of Welkom, Nkosenjani Speelman, in April referred to the nearby coloured community as "boesmans", an ancient derogatory term in this country, the ANC in the Free State was fast to act...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.