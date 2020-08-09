Crisis in Zimbabwe

'My daily struggle is to search for food': A day of fasting for the land of famine

Hunger and poverty have long haunted Zimbabwe, and now the Covid-19 pandemic has made things so bad that people long for the ‘good old days’ of Mugabe, writes Sharon Mazingaizo. And the incumbent president seems to have run out of ideas, judging by his response to the coronavirus

Three years after President Emmerson Mnangagwa came to power, a feeling of despair lingers in Harare. In the dusty streets of Dzivarasekwa, a densely packed suburb west of the capital, people are desperate and hungry.



One of them, Gerald Kamwenje, 44, a self-taught cobbler, spends the day in his makeshift shack repairing shoes. “I am living from hand to mouth; I can’t even afford to feed my family. Sometimes the only meal we have is roasted corn and on many evenings I skip a meal to ensure that my children can eat,” he said...