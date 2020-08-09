Time for loud diplomacy on Zimbabwe

SA has been polite for too long. For over two decades, we have watched in disbelief the destruction of our neighbouring country, first by the late Robert Mugabe, whose land reform policies - basically beating white farmers off productive land and giving it to his cronies in Zanu-PF - were an unmitigated disaster.



Those policies crashed the economy, sent inflation to astronomical levels, left store shelves empty and devalued the currency to worthlessness. Mugabe's brutal repression and theft of elections displaced millions, many of whom poured south, putting added strain on a country that was itself struggling with negative economic growth, record unemployment and many governance challenges...