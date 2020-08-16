A light at end of the Gupta corruption tunnel

Thursday will mark two years since the judicial commission on state capture held its first hearing. Since then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has heard shocking evidence of how a family acquired influence over cabinet ministers, senior government officials and executives of state-owned entities. This influence turned around the business fortunes of companies owned by this family.



Witnesses told how this family appeared to have access to the highest office, and seemed to have even influenced the appointments of some cabinet ministers, as well as of boards and executives of state-owned enterprises...