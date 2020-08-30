Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with NPA investigative directorate head Hermione Cronje

A recently amended regulation of the Zondo commission will hasten the day of reckoning for high-profile state capture suspects, says the head of the NPA's Investigating Directorate, HERMIONE CRONJE. Chris Barron asked her .

30 August 2020 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

When will we see the first high-profile individual being charged?

In September. That's the time-frame we're working with...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. GIVEN MKHARI | Latter-day Bob Mabena was love personified Opinion & Analysis
  2. CARTOON | Magashule 'swears in' corruption accused Zandile Gumede Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  4. Q&A with Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi on Norma Gigaba saga Opinion & Analysis
  5. Q&A with minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu on Zandile Gumede Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...