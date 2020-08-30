Q&A with NPA investigative directorate head Hermione Cronje

A recently amended regulation of the Zondo commission will hasten the day of reckoning for high-profile state capture suspects, says the head of the NPA's Investigating Directorate, HERMIONE CRONJE. Chris Barron asked her .

When will we see the first high-profile individual being charged?



In September. That's the time-frame we're working with...