Which is the more scary — the ANC united or divided?

I’ve had a short break and it’s been entertaining watching my colleagues try to deal with the evident changes in narrative required by the fact that President Cyril Ramaphosa came out of the ANC’s national executive council meeting last weekend somewhat strengthened.



There have been three broad responses. The first were cheerful newspaper headlines declaring Ramaphosa the “winner” in what commentators had set up as a political showdown between him and ANC secretary- general and Jacob Zuma surrogate in the party’s “top six”, Ace Magashule, over Covid corruption and corruption in general in the ANC...