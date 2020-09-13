In the end, history might also absolve Ramaphosa

On July 26 1953, a young Fidel Castro led an attempt to take the Moncada military barracks in the city of Santiago de Cuba, about 900km deep southeast of Havana, the Cuban capital. The attack failed and the survivors were arrested and tried. Castro, a lawyer by training, conducted his own defence and at his sentencing made a four-hour speech which ended with the declaration that "history will absolve me".



On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, also a lawyer, took a barrage of questions from the media. He defended himself against accusations of being too slow and going too easy on corruption while insisting that his job was to strengthen institutions and that, as a "reformer", he deserved more support. And then he too declared that "history will absolve me"...