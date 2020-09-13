Our economy is on its knees, but Operation Vulindlela will get it growing again

SA's second-quarter contraction in GDP shows the devastating economic impact of the pandemic and the lockdown. Behind the headline contraction of 16.4% (annualised to 51%) lies the real struggles of households and businesses.



The large contraction in growth raises three questions: what can we learn from the GDP numbers, what does it mean for SA's finances, and what does the government plan to do?..