The mystery of the ANC's free pass on incompetence and corruption

Racial tensions and subtexts keep many South Africans, black and white, from condemning the party for its failures

If there are two failures of the ANC government that are accelerating our demise as a nation, they are incompetence and corruption. In the past two weeks or so the two have converged painfully in our national consciousness, as if to rouse us from our collective slumber in the face of a looming catastrophe.



First Eskom. Perhaps more than anything else the government has mismanaged, the power utility is the veritable poster child of state ineptitude. This is so because Eskom's fate is inextricably tied to that of the nation - whether we are able to grow the economy, create more jobs and ultimately build a better life for all South Africans...