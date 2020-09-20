Party politics are in a mess; change the Electoral Act now

Common sense, it seems, is anything but common.



At a time when our economy - which was struggling at the best of times - has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, when Zimbabwe is fast becoming a Venezuela and poverty among the historically disadvantaged is reaching frightening proportions, one would have thought that the obvious priorities for our political mandarins would have been to nurse our economy back to health and to bridge the growing chasm between the wealthy and the poor...