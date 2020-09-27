Opinion

Long road to freedom — and we’re still in the dark

There’s nothing stopping South African political parties from accepting money from anyone — including foreign governments, corporations, lobbyists and dodgy donors. The odd thing, writes Valli Moosa, is that a law against this was passed more than two years ago

When the South African constitution was adopted in 1996, it was hailed as one of the world’s most enlightened and progressive. It was the product of at least seven years of extensive public participation. No other constitution anywhere in the world was made in such intensive consultation. Our constitution took shape in the open, in full view of all.



A full generation later, we can all be proud that its robustness has stood the test of time. But our near-perfect constitution had one serious shortcoming: it did not regulate the funding of political parties...