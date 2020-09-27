Opinion

Trump’s chilling political tactics should concern us all

Gangs of white-supremacist militia members and far-right vigilantes in their thousands, armed to the teeth and marauding on the streets of cities such as Kenosha in Wisconsin, the Texas state capital Austin, and Louisville in Kentucky have become an all-too-common broadcast media visual in the US this year.



Combined with the deployment of federal officers and agents by President Donald Trump in response to the national wave of #BlackLivesMatter protests triggered by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May, the scene has been set for America’s notoriously unresolved racial tensions to boil over into a hot war...