Coronavirus has the last word as a third prominent denialist — after Boris and Bolsonaro — tests positive

“Karma” was the word being bandied about this week in the wake of the revelation that US President Donald Trump, the most powerful man on Earth, had tested positive for the coronavirus. The infection of such a prominent and influential denialist is a big deal — a teachable moment — for the fight against Covid-19.



The virus has struck at the very heart of power in the US. It’s yet another testament to the fact that the disease does not discriminate; no class or level of status is immune. As one analyst put it, it’s the biggest threat to the health of a sitting president in decades...