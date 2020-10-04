Grabbing yet another 'last dance' at the cost of the new generation

Renowned Kenyan anti-corruption crusader Patrick Lumumba once said: "Term limits are a good thing. No matter how good a dancer you are, you must leave the stage."



I meditate often on these words in the work that I do, supporting young and emerging leaders in politics and the government, as well as those outside the system who wish to transition into public sector leadership and help solve some of the most pressing challenges facing our society today...