Opinion
Still ducking and diving after all these years
11 October 2020 - 00:02
When former president Jacob Zuma announced the establishment of a commission of inquiry into state capture and declared that he had confidence in all of the country's judges, many would have doubted his sincerity.
After all, he had spent many months resisting calls to establish such a commission, as recommended by then public protector Thuli Madonsela, until he found himself cornered...
