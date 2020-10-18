Opinion
The ANC dare not renege on its commitment to transparent democracy
18 October 2020 - 00:00
Last week, the Sunday Times carried a front-page story (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2020-10-11-anc-seeks-taxpayer-millions-as-private-funders-close-taps/) in which Paul Mashatile, treasurer-general of the ANC, stated that his party was planning to request the exchequer to substantially increase government funding for political parties.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with that proposition, if the political parties make a convincing case to support it. Political parties constitute a vital cog in the functioning of a democratic system...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.