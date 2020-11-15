Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

DA's failures bad for the party — and the country

15 November 2020 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

The 2016 local government elections were a turning point in South African politics. The governing party's majority was reduced below 50% in key metros, making way for coalitions. This was necessary after the arrogance in the ANC. The electorate sent a message to Luthuli House that unless the party dealt with the rot in its structures and among those deployed in the government, it could be removed through the ballot.

At the time, opposition parties put their differences aside to work together. It is now history that those coalitions collapsed, but at least Luthuli House got the message. There was an expectation - at least among those South Africans who wanted to hold our leaders accountable - that the opposition would build on those gains...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Chambers rules: another senior counsel quits bar Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  3. 'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  5. MARSHALL DLAMINI | We reject reconciliation in favour of economic freedom Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...