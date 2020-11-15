Opinion

He may have fixed Rwanda, but ‘extraordinary rendition’ shows Kagame’s ruthless streak

In April 1994, as SA was ushering in the dawn of freedom, Rwanda was engulfed in a genocide in which about 800,000 people were killed. But as SA steadily descended into a quagmire of corruption and depravity under its new rulers, Rwanda has picked itself up, nursed its wounds and changed the course of its destiny. It is now regarded as one of the economic success stories in Africa.



Most of the credit goes to Paul Kagame, its no-nonsense leader, who exchanged his guerrilla fatigues for the sharp suits of a politician. Suave, softly spoken and articulate, he’s as direct with words as he was with his rifle. He has taken this tiny landlocked country of 13-million people by the scruff of the neck and led it to relative prosperity almost by force of will...