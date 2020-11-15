Opinion
Magashule: a speedy trial will best protect our young democracy
15 November 2020 - 00:03
The appearance in court of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on multiple fraud, corruption and money-laundering charges holds hauntingly familiar but worrying implications for the party and the state. Magashule's arrest tears asunder a tenuous unity pact stitched together in the aftermath of a tumultuous elective ANC conference at Nasrec in 2017, when President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged with a slim victory.
But a unity pact that shields the corrupt from prosecution was not in the interest of the ANC or the state. Magashule's arrest sends a necessary message that the putrid stench of corruption will not be tolerated. Further, the arrest upends the idea that powerful positions in the ANC and government shield leaders from prosecution...
