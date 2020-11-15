Opinion
We dare not go down the cul-de-sac that is the politics of race
15 November 2020 - 00:00
Watching the violence that greeted the antiracism protests outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town this week was a particularly painful and unnerving experience; not unlike watching the pus from an open wound as it festered before our very eyes.
For those who still remember the state of emergency in the 1980s, the sight of a masked white man beating a black woman with a baseball bat could only have caused the blood to curdle...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.