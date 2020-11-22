Opinion

Parasitic fixers are breaking our country

SA has created a new class of political fixers, frontmen and women, and go-betweens who do nothing but link those not politically connected to top ANC and government figures to state contracts and to positions.



Beyond enabling political connectivity, these fixers add little value. They have become almost a class of their own. They are a parasitic class, destroying value, growth and talent. Ironically, they are a growth industry...