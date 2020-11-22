Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with National Taxi Alliance's Theo Malele on taxi strike

Members of the National Taxi Alliance converged on Gauteng this week and brought the country's economic hub to a standstill. Chris Barron asked spokesperson Theo Malele…

22 November 2020 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

What do you want from the government?

The money that was promised by the president and the minister of transport for Covid-19 relief, which is R1.135bn...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ADAMA MOLAI | Here’s why Tesla and SpaceX don’t have Pretoria headquarters Opinion & Analysis
  2. Meet the Limpopo farmer dubbed the 'goat influencer' Opinion & Analysis
  3. 'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout Opinion & Analysis
  4. S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Has ANC SG Ace Magashule misread his party? Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021