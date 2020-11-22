Opinion

The SABC nettle will have to be grasped, eventually

It's back to square one for the SABC, whose grand plan to cut 400 jobs came unstuck in an astonishing show of political muscle-flexing this week. Few were prepared to back the SABC board's retrenchment plan, although the decision to put the process on hold for seven days is just a stopgap. Perhaps it is a reflection of the SABC's power that politicians are reluctant to be seen to be backing necessary cost-cutting measures.



Disgruntled SABC staffers received support from political big-hitters, among them ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. In parliament the communications ministry and a majority of MPs grilled the SABC's board and management. Complaints ranged from lack of process in terms of labour law to claims of not looking at the fat-cat culture present at the SABC, especially among its top brass...