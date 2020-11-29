Q&A with CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala on job cuts at SABC
Unions want the ”reactionary” SABC board to scrap plans to retrench 400 employees. Chris Barron asked Aubrey Tshabalala, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union …
29 November 2020 - 00:00
In what sense is the board reactionary?
When you look at the SABC, we deem it as a public broadcaster …..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.