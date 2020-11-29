Q&A with CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala on job cuts at SABC

Unions want the ”reactionary” SABC board to scrap plans to retrench 400 employees. Chris Barron asked Aubrey Tshabalala, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union …

In what sense is the board reactionary?



When you look at the SABC, we deem it as a public broadcaster …..