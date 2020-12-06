Opinion
Duduzane, Ivanka ... we deserve better than these presidential kids
06 December 2020 - 00:42
God save SA from the odious spectre of dynastic politics, which Duduzane Zuma and his cronies have clumsily and cringeworthily tried to foist upon us over the past few weeks through carefully placed media interviews and social media videos desperate to go "viral"!
Zuma-the-younger's political ambitions are as risible as those of US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump - a so-called White House senior adviser during Trump's term in office, and the beneficiary of the most thinly veiled political cronyism in modern American politics...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.