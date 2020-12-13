Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Deadly tensions in mining communities need a policy response

The anti-mining lobby clouds local - and often resolvable - issues with its own agenda, even as it wilfully ignores mining's contribution to the world

13 December 2020 - 00:00 By VUSLAT BAYOGLU

Of all the major economic sectors in SA, only mining has a specialist "anti" movement, with the single-minded purpose of halting the development of new mines and the expansion of existing ones.

Yet the derided mining sector contributes handsomely to the economy. It employs nearly half a million tax-paying people. In 2018 and 2019 it paid R62bn to the national fiscus in royalties and taxes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Duduzane, Ivanka ... we deserve better than these presidential kids Opinion & Analysis
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Odds are stacking against Cyril within the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the week: Glynnis Breytenbach Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...