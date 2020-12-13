Opinion

Deadly tensions in mining communities need a policy response

The anti-mining lobby clouds local - and often resolvable - issues with its own agenda, even as it wilfully ignores mining's contribution to the world

Of all the major economic sectors in SA, only mining has a specialist "anti" movement, with the single-minded purpose of halting the development of new mines and the expansion of existing ones.



Yet the derided mining sector contributes handsomely to the economy. It employs nearly half a million tax-paying people. In 2018 and 2019 it paid R62bn to the national fiscus in royalties and taxes...