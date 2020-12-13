Opinion

How to save lives in second wave

Rapid mobilisation is needed to prevent unnecessary deaths and ease pressure on health workers

SA survived the first wave of Covid-19 with lower deaths than expected. With overall population adherence to safety regulations, the country had reason to breathe a small sigh of relief when caseloads started dropping.



A national effort largely prevented the worst. Most analyses seemed to suggest there was time to prepare before the inevitable second wave hit, just as the next wave started gaining momentum in other parts of the world...