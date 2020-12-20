Arbitrary Covid strategy spreads anger and makes the poor get poorer

The decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to shut beaches in some provinces while leaving others open elsewhere has generated more outrage than the cohesion we so badly need in our faltering battle against the pandemic. And the resulting fissures and resistance, which have led to numerous legal challenges and threats, couldn't have come at a worse time for our country - many, including the youth, have stopped wearing masks altogether, if they haven't converted them to chin masks.



Restaurants and bars that survived our hard lockdown now seem to care more about recouping lost revenue than complying with regulations. Some South Africans not only have Covid fatigue but are desperate for end-of-year fun at the country's holiday meccas - the beaches...